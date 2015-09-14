Handanovic revels in Balotelli save

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic underlined the importance of his save to deny Mario Balotelli as Roberto Mancini's men went on to beat Milan 1-0.

Fredy Guarin gave Inter the lead in the 58th minute and Balotelli replaced Carlos Bacca for Milan soon after.

The Liverpool loanee immediately added something to Milan's attack, with Balotelli hitting the post with a long-range effort in the 78th minute, while he almost equalised from a 35-yard free-kick four minutes later.

Handanovic saved Inter, however, parrying Balotelli's shot around the post and the 31-year-old goalkeeper, who also denied Luiz Adriano and Keisuke Honda with fine saves in the first half, was thrilled with his performance afterwards.

"The stop on Mario was the best one as it was a shot that was difficult to judge," Handanovic told Sky Sport Italia.

But like match-winner Guarin, Handanovic ignored claims Inter are now favourites to win Serie A.

Inter moved to nine points with their third straight win this season, two points clear of their closest rivals.

"I think that it is too soon to talk about the Scudetto as it is still early in the season," the Slovenian said.

"We have another tough match on Sunday against Chievo."