Hands-off warning? Kane and Lloris picked to model next Spurs kit

Tottenham fans can perhaps expect to see reportedly in-demand pair Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris at White Hart Lane next season, with the duo selected to show off the club's kit for 2015-16.

Lloris has long been linked with leaving Spurs due to the club's failure to reach the UEFA Champions League, while sensational speculation in the British media on Friday claimed Manchester United were targeting a £45million swoop for breakout star Kane.

Kane has scored 30 goals in his first full season at Spurs, a remarkable feat that saw him named PFA Young Player of the Year.

Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has issued a word of caution that anyone in his squad could be set to leave as he looks to spark an improved assault on the top four next term.

But Lloris and Kane look set to be a key part of Pochettino's plans, while Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen's involvement in Spurs' kit launch could also point to their long-term futures being at the club.