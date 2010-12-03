Hangeland denies considering Arsenal move

Hangeland has become one of the most coveted centre-backs in the Premier League since his move from FC Copenhagen in 2008 and was rumoured to be close to a switch to the Gunners last year.

The 28-year-old, however, said that such talk was borne from the media and has expressed his desire to stay at Craven Cottage.

“I think it was more talk from the press, and I’ve said all along I’m happy to play for Fulham,” he told Absolute Radio.

“I have been ever since I came here so I’m in no hurry to go anywhere.”

Hangeland’s team-mate Mark Schwarzer was also heavily linked to the Gunners over the summer after the Australian said he wanted to join the Emirates Stadium club.

Arsene Wenger had more than one bid rejected for the 38-year-old in the summer and Schwarzer has now ended speculation after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday.

“It’s great news for us. I would love for Mark to play here for a long time, he’s by far the best keeper I’ve worked with, so the more games we can keep him the better for us,” Hangeland said.

“Mark’s proposed move didn’t cause unrest in the dressing room. I think it’s part of football. I think it was more for Mark perhaps not knowing where he was going to play and that’s always a bit hard for any player.

“Since it was decided he’s staying here, he’s been as good as ever and he’s putting in a top-class performance every week,” the Norway international added.

Fulham play Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday and will be looking for their first away win of the season.

“As always they [Arsenal] are a top-class team, I expect them to keep the ball well and have lots of creative players going forward, so we’ll have to defend as well as we can and then hopefully create something on the counter attack and when we have the ball."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj