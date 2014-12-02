Hangzhou turn to Troussier as new coach

Under former boss Ji Yang, Hangzhou finished 12th in the table and, after six games without a win at the end of the campaign, only avoided relegation by three points.

They have now turned to 59-year-old former Japan coach Troussier to insitigate a revival in 2015.

"After investigation and study...Hangzhou Greentown Football Club and French national coach Philippe Troussier signed a working agreement," a statement read.

"Troussier will lead the 2015 expedition of Hangzhou Greentown."

Troussier has previous experience in China having already managed Shenzhen Ruby for two seasons from 2011, but he suffered relegation with the club and they have yet to return to the top flight.

Marseille and Sfaxien are among the other club sides he has taken charge of, while he has also managed at international level with the likes of South Africa and Morocco.