Hannover chairman: Trapattoni applied for job

Former Turkey international Tayfun Korkut was eventually appointed as Mirko Slomka's replacement at the HDI-Arena, but Kind conceded he had a long list of applicants for the position.

One of those came from former Bayern Munich and Stuttgart manager Trapattoni, and Kind expressed his honour at receiving an application from the Italian, who most recently coached the Republic of Ireland national team.

"We were offered every day a new coach," he told Bild. "I now have a giant folder with job applications. My personal highlight was Trapattoni.

"For us it is almost an honour that he is interested in the club."

Explaining his reasons behind opting for the inexperienced Korkut, Kind added: "We wanted a coach with a top perspective. I was impressed by his clear career planning primarily. He knows exactly what he wants."