Hannover deserve patience - Frontzeck

Hannover coach Michael Frontzeck "does not understand" the criticism aimed at his players after the mass changes at the club since last season.

Of the 12 players to have made 20 league appearances for Hannover last term, four have departed, while Frontzeck - in his first full season at the club - has added seven to his squad.

Striker Mevlut Erdinc has arrived from Saint-Etienne, while young wingers Uffe Bech and Felix Klaus have joined form Nordsjaelland and Freiburg, respectively – but not one has hit the back of the net yet.

With so many changes, Frontzeck believes it is understandable Hannover have started the 2015-16 Bundesliga season poorly, with just one point from three games.

Having only just avoided relegation with a win over Freiburg on the final day of last season, Hannover fans are nervous but Frontzeck wants patience.

"What takes place here is a logical sequence," he told kicker.

"We can talk about a lot of players who have the ability to make a team better. We have taken a different approach, with talented players who need time.

"This is not unusual, but actually normal. Therefore, I sometimes do not understand why the players are criticised."

According to kicker, Hannover's start is their worst since 2008-09, when they finished 11th.

Since then, Hannover have generally done better, with 15th in 2009-10 followed by a fourth-place finish in 2010-11 then seventh, ninth, 10th and 13th.

"We have not started so well, we're going through a hard school," Frontzeck said.

It will not get much easier for Frontzeck's men either, with Borussia Dortmund visiting on Saturday - Thomas Tuchel's side have won three consecutive games to begin the Bundesliga campaign.