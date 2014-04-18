Hannover safety not assured, claims Korkut
Tayfun Korkut believes his Hannover side still have work to do in their survival battle, despite Thursday's win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Korkut's men came through an enthralling encounter 3-2 at the Commerzbank-Arena, with four of the goals coming in the opening half an hour.
While Alexander Meier pulled a second goal back for Frankfurt after the break, it failed to spark a comeback for the hosts as Korkut's side moved up to 12th - eight points off the relegation zone.
With three games remaining, Korku has warned his players that their Bundesliga status is not yet assured.
"That was a very, very important win for us but mathematically we are still not safe," he said in quotes reported by Kicker.
"The team has won and it was richly deserved. I am proud to be coach of such a team."
Frankfurt coach Armin Veh said he always felt the fixture was likely to cause his side problems and voiced his frustration at the result.
"I had a bad feeling before the game," he said.
"We played as if we were already safe. I said before the last game that we are not safe but I was the only voice in the wilderness."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.