Happy Milner optimistic about Liverpool chances

A bullish James Milner has no regrets about his move to Liverpool and is confident about his team's chances in the Premier League.

The England international has played an important role in the club's three league matches so far, starting in central midfield in their two wins and Monday's draw at Arsenal.

Milner's former club, Manchester City, have made the most impressive start of all - scoring eight times and not conceding in three victories.

But the 29-year-old is happy at Liverpool and said he was content with their opening to the campaign, even if their performances have been unconvincing.

"We will see at the end of the season, won't we?" Milner said when asked how far away his team were from title contention.

"It is an exciting time to be at the club. There have obviously been a lot of changes on and off the field in the summer and it will take time to get to our best. But to start the season like we have is pleasing.

"We don't want to put any targets on it, but the longer we get into this season and the more we play together, you will see us improve more and more."

A two-time Premier League winner with City, 54-time international Milner joined Liverpool on a free transfer in June.

He has watched his former club in action and, despite their impressive performances, has no regrets about his decision.

"I have watched them on the TV but I might have been watching them sitting on the bench if I had stayed at the club," Milner said.

"That is the decision I have made. I am delighted to have joined Liverpool and am enjoying every minute. Liverpool is the club that is used to winning and every time they step onto the field they expect to win - that is a nice pressure to have.

"You want to play with the biggest clubs and best players. You want to be among good, experienced players and a blend of English talent and foreign players. Everything is there.

"You look down the squad list and on the bench and it is a strong balance. You need a good squad to do anything and we will definitely have that."