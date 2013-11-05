'Happy' Suarez plays down Madrid speculation

The Uruguay international was involved in a protracted saga regarding his future in the close-season as he agitated for a move to a club in the UEFA Champions League.



Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal had two bids rejected for the striker, while La Liga giants Real were also said to be interested in his services.



Rumours persist that Real will launch a move for Suarez in the next transfer window as manager Carlo Ancelotti seeks to boost his side's firepower further following the world-record capture of Gareth Bale in September.



However, the 26-year-old - who has scored six goals in five Premier League appearances since returning from suspension - has indicated he is satisfied with life on Merseyside as Liverpool bid to return to the Champions League.



"I know nothing of any interest from Real Madrid, and I am happy with Liverpool," Suarez told Uruguayan radio station Sport 890.



"In the team we are all really excited, and looking forward to a good season. We have been at the top so far and we are still aiming at the top.



"We believe in the team and we believe we can have a really good season - an exciting season.



"The Premier League is the best league there is - the stadiums, the atmosphere and the fans make football here so entertaining."



Suarez's public desire to leave Anfield led to Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers ordering him to train away from the rest of the first-team squad for a short period.



However, the former Ajax captain has revealed that the support of his team-mates and the Liverpool fans has had a major impact on helping him feeling settled at the club once again.



"When I was separated (from the squad), the players told me they didn't like that and wanted me to be with the group," he added.



"Today I feel very supported by my team-mates, and I appreciate their support.



"The support of the fans was also very important … I feel part of things at Liverpool. It is my home."