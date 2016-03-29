Hareide disappointed by poor start

Denmark coach Age Hareide said his side were punished for a poor first half in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Scotland.

A mistake from captain Daniel Agger allowed Matt Ritchie to slot home the only goal of the game after eight minutes.

But, after overseeing an improved second half, Hareide insists his side deserved to emerge from Hampden Park with at least a draw, adding the experience may serve his men well ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins in September.

"We didn't start well and we gave chances and one goal away. We cannot continue to do that. The Scots fought hard in the beginning and made it hard for us," he said.

"Second half was better and we created chances to get a draw. The boys fought hard and the second half was good, although the first half was bad."

Denmark, like Scotland, failed to book their place at Euro 2016, leaving Hareide with plenty of rebuilding to do ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier at home to Armenia on September 4.

And while the result halts the momentum built by last week's 2-1 win over Iceland, the Norwegian insists the experience will stand his side in good stead in the long run.

"It was a good game to prepare us for what is waiting in the Autumn," he added.