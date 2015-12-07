Hareide lauds Madrid ahead of Malmo farewell

Malmo coach Age Hareide says that Real Madrid "play the best football in the world", ahead of their Champions League clash at Santiago Bernabeu.

With just three points from their opening five matches, Malmo cannot reach the knockout stages after seeing Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain dominate proceedings in Group A.

The Swedish club can still qualify for the Europa League providing they better Shakhtar Donetsk's result against PSG, but Hareide knows his side have their work cut out against the 10-time winners.

"We have to be well organised. Real Madrid are already qualified but they will play to win," he observed.

"We know it will be difficult but we will try and get the point we need [to potentially take third place].

"Tomorrow I just want to get what I have received all the time at Malmo – 100 per cent from the players and the fans."

He added: "Real Madrid are a leading name in the world of football – they play the best football in the world."

It will be Hareide's last game in charge of Malmo after nearly two years at the helm.

He took over the reins in January 2014 and had an immediate impact – winning the Allsvenskan and Svenska Supercupen during his first season – before guiding them to a fifth-place finish in 2015.

While the 62-year-old admits it will be an emotional evening, he aims to treat the game as he would any other and will continue to follow the fortunes of the club at the end of his tenure.

"Football is emotions and tomorrow there are more to come," he said. "I will continue following this team as a supporter.

"I don't want to think of this as my last match with Malmo, just to see it as a normal game.

"It has been a fantastic journey for two years."