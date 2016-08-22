Harper backs Phelan for permanent Hull role

Steve Harper has called on Hull City's owners to hand Mike Phelan the manager's job on a permanent basis after their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Phelan took temporary control at the KCOM Stadium after Steve Bruce resigned three weeks before the start of the campaign due to frustrations at the lack of transfer activity at the club.

A host of names were linked with the role, including Gianfranco Zola and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, however an appointment was not forthcoming, leaving Phelan – Bruce's assistant – to start the season in charge.

Goals from Adama Diomande and Robert Snodgrass gave Phelan a winning start as champions Leicester City were beaten 2-1 on the opening weekend, and the 53-year-old made it two from two with Saturday's 2-0 win at Swansea City.

Now Harper – who retired from playing at the end of 2015-16 – says Phelan should be given control as a reward for their superb start.

"He is very well schooled after 12 years under Sir Alex Ferguson. I was impressed with Mike from when he first arrived," the former Hull goalkeeper told BBC Radio Five Live.

"I spoke to him last week at the [Leicester] game and he was just so relaxed about it.

"I think given the situation they should give him the job. Six points out of six is tremendous."