Harrogate boss Simon Weaver signs new three-year contract

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver and assistant Paul Thirlwell have signed new three-year contracts with the club.

Weaver, 43, and Thirlwell, 42, have guided Harrogate from the National League North to Sky Bet League Two during their four-and-a-half year partnership at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Town chairman Irving Weaver said: “I’m thrilled to be able to share the news that both Simon and Paul will continue to drive the club forward over the next three years.

“The aim is to continue the good work that has been done and extending the contract of both Simon and Paul is an important step to achieving those ambitions.

“We are determined to establish ourselves as an English Football League club and build on a successful first season at this level.”

Harrogate finished 17th in League Two last season having won promotion to the Football League for the first time in the club’s 106-year history via the National League play-offs in August 2020.

Simon Weaver, appointed player-boss in May 2009 when the club was in English football’s sixth tier, is currently the EFL’s longest-serving manager at just over 12 years.

Property developer Irving Weaver, Simon’s father, became club chairman after taking control of Harrogate from former Leeds managing director Bill Fotherby in 2011.

Simon Weaver added: “This club has been a massive part of my life for 12 years, so to take it to 15 is fantastic for me personally.

“I’m excited about the challenge ahead and have as much appetite for it now as I did 12 years ago.”

Former Sunderland, Sheffield United and Derby midfielder Thirlwell joined Harrogate as a player in 2015 and was appointed assistant boss in early 2017.