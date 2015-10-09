Harry Kane's time is now, says Hodgson

England manager Roy Hodgson has urged Harry Kane to seize the opportunity to take centre stage with Wayne Rooney ruled out through injury.

The ankle problem suffered by the captain means he will not face either Estonia on Friday or Lithuania on Monday, meaning the Tottenham striker is set to start in attack.

Kane, 22, has scored three goals in his four England caps to date and Hodgson is thrilled to be handing him a golden chance to impress in back-to-back contests.

"This is a big opportunity for him," said the former Liverpool boss.

"He has waited a long time for his chance, not least through the Under-21 championship, but when he got his chance he scored with his first touch.

"It is now, this autumn, that we have him exclusively to ourselves. We believed in him. He has got a good career ahead of him, so it is a nice he will get an opportunity.

"With Wayne out, he is in pole position."

Kane has been far from prolific at club level so far in 2015-16, scoring only once in 11 Tottenham appearances, having scored 31 times in all competitions last season.