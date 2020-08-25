Harry Maguire vows to clear name after being found guilty by a Greek court

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has vowed to clear his name after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery by a Greek court.

The 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday after an alleged incident on the island of Mykonos, with the defender appearing at a hearing the following day in the neighbouring island of Syros.

Maguire was not at the subsequent court case on Tuesday, when – just hours after receiving the backing of England manager Gareth Southgate – he was found guilty of the charges.

The defender has reportedly been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days – something the United skipper has vowed to appeal.

Maguire said: “Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”