Hart admits uncertainty about Man City future

Hart has played all five of City's matches this season but lost his spot as the club's number one keeper for a brief period under manager Manuel Pellegrini last term.

Pellegrini brought in Willy Caballero from Malaga in the close-season to provide more competition for Hart.

And the England international – who has less than two years remaining on his City deal – has been kept waiting for a new contract.

That is despite City recently signing Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Edin Dzeko, Samir Nasri and Aleksandar Kolarov to long-term deals.

"Anything about a new contract is news to me," Hart is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

"I've heard nothing. I've got a year, nearly two years, left on my deal. That is all I am aware of."

Hart added that he expected top-level competition at a club like City and knows he must continue to star to keep out Caballero.

"I can't moan about it [Caballero signing] and I can't be too happy about it," he added.

"It is the situation and if I want to stay at this club it's going to be the reality forever.

"I appreciate it more than anyone that we now have at least two quality players for every single position and the goalkeeping department is no different.

"I'm sure he'll get chances to play games, just as I will, and we've got to get on with it."

Hart and City are next in action at Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.