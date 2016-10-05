Hart going to Italy is not ideal, says Shilton

Joe Hart having to rebuild his career in Italy is "not ideal", according to former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Hart departed Manchester City for Torino on loan during the transfer window after failing to convince Pep Guardiola that his skillset corresponded with how the Spaniard wanted to play at the Etihad.

The 29-year-old has had a mixed start to life in Serie A and Shilton, capped 125 times by England, says he must maintain a high level if he is to retain his place in goal for the Three Lions.

He told Omnisport: "It’s a little bit up in the air but I don't think he's an automatic choice.

"Do I feel sorry for him leaving Manchester City? No, because he's a professional.

"One manager has his opinions and you go and prove him wrong. Going to Italy is not ideal but it's going to be an experience for him and if he starts performing well he's going to stay in contention for England.

"We want to qualify for the World Cup and we need three really good goalkeepers. Whether Joe Hart is number one depends on the manager."

Sam Allardyce's departure means Hart has to impress interim boss Gareth Southgate over the next four games at least, starting against Malta on Saturday, hopefully improving on his shaky displays at Euro 2016 in the process.

Shilton added: "I said before the Euros that I didn’t think Joe Hart was as good as a lot of people thought he was. But obviously he's a good goalkeeper.

"I feel he makes too many errors but he has some excellent games as well, he has a lot of natural ability. And [with] 60 caps he was the logical choice for the Euros.

"Two mistakes in three games is not good though."