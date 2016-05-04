Hart left broken by 'very lucky' Madrid goal

A deflated Joe Hart bemoaned Manchester City's misfortune as a Fernando own goal dashed hopes of beating Real Madrid to reach a first Champions League final.

Hart watched on in frustration as Gareth Bale's cross looped in over him following a deflection off Fernando 20 minutes into Wednesday's semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to ultimately settle the tie.

While Madrid are relishing an all-Spanish final against bitter rivals Atletico, City were left to rue what could have been.

"We could easily be in the final, but they managed the game well," England goalkeeper Hart told BT Sport.

"They got a very lucky goal, they've beaten us with a lucky goal, but it is what it is.

"They created very little over the two legs, so did we in fairness. It was a close semi-final and we've come out the wrong side of it.

"They couldn't kill it off. We defended well when needed and we just didn't have that little bit more. Did we do enough to win the game? I don't know."

Losing captain Vincent Kompany to injury within 10 minutes dealt Manuel Pellegrini's men an early setback, but Hart insisted: "That's not why we lost."

City's hopes of competing in the Champions League again next season rest in their own hands as they prepare to host Arsenal, three points above them in third in the Premier League, this weekend.

Hart said: "We turned up to win the game, we turn up to win every single game. That's gone now, we need to look to Sunday."