Hart ruled out for 10 days with hamstring injury
England goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to miss Manchester City's next three games due to a hamstring problem, Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed.
Manchester City will be without Joe Hart for Saturday's Premier League match against Southampton.
The England goalkeeper was substituted during the closing stages of Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League loss at Juventus with a hamstring problem.
Speaking at a pre-match news conference, manager Manuel Pellegrini confirmed that he expects Hart to be out for around 10 days, which would also rule the 28-year-old out of next Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Hull City and the subsequent Premier League trip to Stoke City.
