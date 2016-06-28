Hart: Tough job for next England boss

England goalkeeper Joe Hart knows the enormity of the task awaiting the next manager of the national team.

Roy Hodgson resigned after four years at the helm following his side's shock 2-1 loss to Iceland at Euro 2016 on Monday.

Hart, who made an error in conceding the eventual winner in Nice, said there was a huge job awaiting Hodgson's successor.

"Of course [it's a tough job], following this, what we've been part of. It's not an easy job anyway, the England job," he said.

An early Wayne Rooney penalty had put England ahead, but they were trailing at half-time after goals from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

Hart said before considering the next manager - with England Under-21s coach Gareth Southgate favourite to take over - the players needed to try and move on from the shock defeat.

"I'm sure whoever gets the job will deserve it," he said.

"But living in the now, and trying to deal with what's gone on – we're going to have to deal with it as a group, players and coaches, and deal with it as best we can. And move forward."

Hart refused to say the players had let Hodgson down, but felt the blame had to be shared.

He said: "Like I say, we win and lose as a group.

"We've enjoyed working under Roy. Obviously none of us wanted these to be the circumstances in which he left his job. It's difficult."