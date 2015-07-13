Hart wants top spot for Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago coach Stephen Hart was already looking forward to a Group C deciding clash against Mexico, after their 2-0 win over Cuba.

Hart's men remained perfect at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday, continuing the Cubans' poor plight in United States with two first-half goals sending the Trinidadians top of the group.

Trinidad and Tobago only need to draw their clash against Miguel Herrera's men in Charlotte to finish first after Mexico were held by Guatemala.

"It's a very strong team in attack, I like how he [Herrera] plays, but we must be very focused to aspire to first place in the group," Hart said.

"We are ready to play Mexico, they are one of the elite teams from CONCACAF, it will be a game in which we must be very good because it is very important what we want."

Hart said Trinidad and Tobago must improve against the likes of 40th-ranked Mexico, if they want to improve their fortunes at FIFA's showpiece - with just one World Cup appearance in 2006 to their name, and they failed to register a goal.

"If you want in the future to qualify for a World Cup we must play and solve games against Mexico, so we must play the game before we think we've lost," he said.