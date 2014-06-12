Hasebe available for Ivory Coast battle

Hasebe has missed June friendlies against Costa Rica and Zambia after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury.

The 30-year-old played the second half of their 1-0 win over Cyprus in late May, but insisted he can run out the full match against the Ivorians - something he has not done in his national shirt since November.

"There is no problem and I have been taking part in full training," Hasebe said, before adding Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni would have the final say.

"Obviously it is the coach that decides, but I am ready to go."

Hasebe suffered the knee injury first in January, and two operations later, he has still had setbacks in getting a full 90 minutes under his belt.

The Eintracht Frankfurt signing - he transferred from Nuremburg in June - said their first-up opponents have their weaknesses.

"Ivory Coast are strong in attack but on the other hand they are a bit flimsy in defence," he said.

"We are both attacking teams and I think it will be the team with the highest levels of concentration that will come out on top."

However Japan's goal has hardly been unbothered in the build-up to Brazil, as they shipped three goals to African nation Zambia, and conceded first against the Costa Ricans.

But Hasebe put their shortcomings down to mindset, rather than technique or set-up.

"Like the coach said, the thing we were lacking was focus against Zambia and that is what we are working on now," he said.