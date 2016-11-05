Hasselbaink sacked by QPR

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been sacked by QPR with the club languishing in 17th place in the Championship.

The Dutchman replaced Chris Ramsey at the helm in December 2015 and won just 14 of 47 matches in charge at Loftus Road.

Hasselbaink paid the price for QPR's disappointing form in recent weeks, with the club having won just twice in their past 11 league matches.

The final straw proved to be a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with QPR announcing their decision via a news release on Saturday.

Last month, QPR stood by Hasselbaink when he was implicated in the Daily Telegraph's investigation into corruption in English football after being filmed on a hidden camera by undercover reporters allegedly negotiating a £55,000 fee to serve as a sports ambassador for a fictitious Far East company that wanted to sell players to his club.