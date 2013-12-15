Hat-trick hero Tevez hails Juventus team-mates

The Argentina international was in unplayable form against Eusebio Di Franceso's newly promoted side, as he hit a treble and set up Federico Peluso for Juve's other goal at the Juventus Stadium.

The result moves champions Juve six points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A, ahead of their Monday meeting with Milan, and saw them atone for midweek elimination from the UEFA Champions League in style.

Juve have now won eight successive league games without conceding a goal, and Tevez believes the credit for their latest success should be shared throughout the side.

"I always look to play to the maximum of my ability - sometimes I manage it, others less so," said the 29-year-old.

"Today my team-mates helped me out a great deal and this assistance is extremely important."

Tevez - who has now scored 10 Serie A goals this term - went on to say Sunday's win represented the perfect response after Wednesday's weather-delayed defeat to Galatasaray, which dumped them into the UEFA Europa League.

"We spoke after Istanbul and knew a reaction was required. We're Juventus and are aware of our capabilities... the disappointment's now behind us," the former Manchester City man added.

Tevez's comments were echoed by goalkeeper and captain GIanluigi Buffon, who said: "It was a great response after Wednesday. It seems like it's always taken for granted, but that's certainly not the case and to win you always have to suffer."