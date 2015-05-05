Hazard can be as good as Messi, Ronaldo - Fabregas

Chelsea star Eden Hazard can be as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

But Fabregas has challenged the Belgium international to step up in the UEFA Champions League as the Premier League champions chase European glory next season.

Hazard was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2014-15, and has 14 goals and eight assists to his name in the league this season.

Fabregas believes the 24-year-old Belgium international can reach the levels of Messi and Ronaldo.

"He can be one of those, for sure. He can be up there for sure. He's had a fantastic season, I just want for him to do it again next year and to be even better," the Spaniard said.

"He's the main guy. In my mind he is the guy that makes this team better than it is.

"Next year he has to prove himself in the Champions League as well because he is capable of that, and I am sure he will give many big nights of glory to this club."

Fabregas was also full of praise for Jose Mourinho, who he said had "some edge" that other managers did not.

"He just loves winning," he said.

"I'm not saying other managers I have played under don't but he has some edge that goes above anyone else I have ever been with.

"The mentality shows in every single training session, every game. I now understand why he has won what he has in his career."

Chelsea made a disappointing round-of-16 exit in the UEFA Champions League, but Fabregas still believes they can be one of Europe's best.

"On Monday I will be 28, so I am more at the top than the middle [of the age range]," he said.

"But I have always said since the beginning of the season that it is a very young, talented team. That is one of the causes that made me sign for the club, that potentially this team can be one of the best in Europe."