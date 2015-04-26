Hazard crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year

Eden Hazard was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year winner on Sunday, after the Chelsea midfielder's brilliant Premier League campaign.

Hazard has scored 13 goals so far for Jose Mourinho's side, who are bound to win the English top-flight trophy as they carry a 10-point lead into their final five games.

The 24-year-old was the first Belgian player to win the award, and marked the fifth straight year an Englishman did not claim the honour - with Gareth Bale (2010-11, 2012-13), Robin van Persie (2011-12) and Luis Suarez (2013-14) the recent winners.

Tottenham's Harry Kane was handed the Young Player of the Year honours having chalked up 20 league goals.

The PFA's Premier League team of the year was: David de Gea (Manchester United), Ryan Bertrand (Sunderland), John Terry (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Nemanja Matic (Chelsea), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Diego Costa (Chelsea).