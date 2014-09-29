Hazard dreaming of Champions League glory

The Belgium international arrived at Stamford Bridge in June 2012 a month after the club secured their maiden European crown against Bayern Munich.

Since Hazard's arrival, Chelsea have gone out in the group stages and were beaten semi-finalists last term.

With the likes of Diego Costa, Filipe Luis, Cesc Fabregas and Loic Remy joining the club during the close-season, Hazard is confident they have what it takes to reach the final in Berlin next May.

"My ambition in the Champions League is pretty much the same as it has been since I’ve been at Chelsea," he told the club's official website. "Personally and collectively it is to go as far as we can, which is to win it.

"With the team we have I think that it's possible. I don't know if we are the favourite - there is also Real Madrid who are the holders, Bayern Munich are very strong again this year, there are some other great teams – so let's see how it goes.

"We have to qualify from the group stage first, that's the most important thing right now.

"But of course the dream is to win it. Every year when we play in the Champions League, we play to have the chance to win it. There is a lot of quality in our group and we are all hoping we can go to the end."

Chelsea face Sporting Lisbon in their second game of Group G on Tuesday looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Schalke last time out.