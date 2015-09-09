Hazard: Everybody wants to kill Chelsea

Eden Hazard has acknowledged that Chelsea have been struggling in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign as all their opponents are determined to beat the champions.

Jose Mourinho's men currently sit 13th in the Premier League table with just four points from as many games, yet the Belgium international remains hopeful they can successfully defend their title.

"It’s difficult to play as a champion because everyone wants to beat you, everyone wants to kill you," Hazard told Hypebeast's magazine.

"We wear the gold badge and it's very good.

"We had a fantastic season last season, if we could do the same this season we'd be good."

Hazard, 24, has developed into one of Chelsea's undisputed key men since joining them from Lille and he is keen to keep proving his worth game after game.

"Every day I learn. In training, in the game. It’s good playing big games, if you play against a big player you can learn a lot. You learn a lot every day. Every day I try to reach a better level," Hazard added.

"This is my job, every day I try to score. Every game I try to score. I just want to be champion. I just want to be a champion and win everything like I did last season."