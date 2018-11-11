Hazard feeling 'wear and tear' of being targeted

Chelsea star Eden Hazard admitted he was feeling the "wear and tear" as the attacker continues to be targeted by opponents.

Hazard, 27, recently returned from a back injury after making a stellar start to the Premier League season.

But the Belgium international, who has seven goals and four assists in 10 league games this campaign, said his body was beginning to feel the impact of consistently being fouled.

"I am feeling the wear and tear, I have been playing football as a professional for more than 10 years now," Hazard told UK newspapers.

"I'm 27 now and starting to get older, so I have to take more care of my body. I have been doing yoga since I came to Chelsea.

"I am not happy about it [being targeted by opponents] but it's part of football. The referee tries to do his job and I try to do mine.

"I guess when I am on the floor I can win free-kicks so every free-kick with Chelsea is a chance to score more goals."

Hazard played just over an hour of Chelsea's 1-0 win over BATE in the Europa League on Thursday.

The superstar attacker – whose team host Everton on Sunday – said he would prefer more protection from referees, but accepts it is tough for officials.

"For me that would be better but for the referee it's hard to show a yellow card in the first minute. Everywhere it is the same for me," Hazard said.

"We have a lot of physios at Chelsea, so I just start with more treatment."