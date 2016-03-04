Hazard 'happy' chasing trophies at Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge and is eyeing the chance to win further trophies with the club.

The Belgium international said last month it would be hard to turn down Paris Saint-Germain and added there was a slim possibility he would not stay put at the end of the season.

But Hazard, who is under contract until 2020, stresses he is content with Chelsea and enjoys competing for silverware in London.

"I am always happy here," he told Chelsea TV. "Even if I play badly, I am happy. I know this is football but I try to keep a smile on my face every time.

"The future is always the same and that is to win trophies, next season, in two and three years.

"You want to win the games, to win trophies. [To do that] you have to be ready because all the teams want to beat Chelsea. We are ready for that. We have good players in the team and I hope we can win more trophies."

Hazard joined in 2012 has won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup in his time with the Blues.

This season has proved a struggle for the 25-year-old, though, with no goals to his name in 25 league appearances.

"I am happy with my form, I just need to score a couple of goals," said Hazard, whose festive period was disrupted by hip and groin injuries.

"I want the ball, I want to create something. Mentally, I am here and it is good to be back."