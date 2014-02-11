Hazard has unfinished business at Chelsea

The Belgium winger has been in sensational form for Chelsea this term and his 12 Premier League goals have helped Jose Mourinho’s men climb to the top of the table.



Hazard, 23, was linked with a big-money move to PSG during the January transfer window, but the former Lille man insists he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.



"I'm flattered to read that PSG are interested," he told L'Equipe. "But that doesn't worry me. I'm certain of what I have in mind, where I'm going.



"There was never a question of leaving Chelsea. I feel good at this club and I still have a lot of things to do here.



"No-one will change my mind. The objective is to be the best player in the world with Chelsea."

Hazard went on to lavish praise on Mourinho, who described the pacy wideman as the best young player in world football following his hat-trick against Newcastle United.

Mourinho masterminded Chelsea's 1-0 win at Manchester City last week and Hazard has relished the opportunity to work for the former Real Madrid coach, but believes winning the UEFA Champions League may be a bridge too far for the London club this season.

He added: "His record speaks for itself. No team had managed to win at City. So it's clear.

"His trophies talk for him. Wherever he goes, he wins trophies. He likes to laugh and put us at ease.



"Those who still had doubts over his potential can stop. He has already shown he’s the best manager in the world.



"(But) I don’t think we’ll win the Champions League this season because some teams are better than we are.



"As for the Premier League, we'll see. If we play all our games like we did at City we will be champions."