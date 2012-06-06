Hazard: I joined Chelsea to win things

The Belgium international was linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City before signing for the Blues earlier this week.

And after securing his big-money move to Stamford Bridge, Hazard - the club’s second signing of the summer after Marko Marin - said he cannot wait to get started with his new team-mates.

"It's a dream come true for me," he told the club’s official website. "I can't wait to get started and for the season to start so I can meet my new team-mates, the supporters and all the people who are involved.

"I want to play as many games as possible, score as many goals as possible and win a place in the hearts of the supporters.

"Ultimately, for a player it's all about winning things; I want to win as many trophies as possible, which is another reason why I came here as Chelsea have been winning things for a long time now, and I hope to win many more during my time here."

The 21-year-old had numerous options from Europe’s biggest clubs this summer, but admitted the success in Munich last month convinced him to join the West London side.

"I watched the Champions League Final like everybody else," he added. "It puts a bit more pressure on the players who are already here but they're used to it, and I think I'm pretty good at coping under pressure.

"It's true that initially there were a number of clubs in for me, but when Chelsea won the Champions League I thought why not?

"It was a complicated decision with lots of different factors involved, but the fact that they have great players and are European champions, also coming to London, I know people here already and there are a few French speakers, I think I have made the right decision."

Hazard arrived from Lille, with whom he won the Ligue 1 title in 2011, and the prodigious winger revealed that former Blues star Joe Cole, who was on-loan with the club last year, spoke with him about where his future should lie.

"People tend to talk about the French league as if it's not of a high standard, but I disagree. I think it's one of the best leagues in Europe, there are some very strong teams, particularly in defence, it's always difficult to score goals," Hazard continued.

"The biggest differences will be in the stadiums and atmospheres, and the fact that overall, players will be technically better.

"I spoke to Joe Cole and what he said above all was that Chelsea was the right club for me. As somebody who loves the club himself, he said he could really see me in the shirt, so when I see him next I'll tell him he was right."