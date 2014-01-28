Hazard: I want to be as good as Ronaldo, Messi

The Belgium winger has stood out for Jose Mourinho's side this season, scoring 11 goals in 30 appearances.

He is the club's top scorer and has played a big role in Chelsea's terrific run of recent form, which has seen them win seven matches in a row in all competitions.

And the 23-year-old wants to be as good as Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated FIFA's Ballon d'Or award in recent years, revealing his ambition to become the world's best.

"I realise that I can compete with Messi and Ronaldo in the near future, if I put in some more effort," Hazard told The Guardian.

"I don't know if I will ever reach their level. It'll be hard, they have incredible stats, but I accept the challenge.

"Of course I want to be the best in the world.

"Previously I was more worried about the game itself: football was just a game for me, I wanted to amuse myself and didn't bother what the people thought about me.

"But since I'm here at Chelsea I've become more aware of my qualities, I guess.

"Before I knew I was a good player but not one of the better players in the world."