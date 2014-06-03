Hazard set to stay at Chelsea next season

Hazard has been the subject of interest from PSG, with recent reports even suggesting the Belgian's representatives had met the Ligue 1 champions' owners in March.

The playmaker's future has been in doubt since publicly falling out with manager Jose Mourinho towards the back end of the 2013-14 season.

The 23-year-old criticised Mourinho for employing negative tactics during Chelsea's UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat against Atletico Madrid in April, claiming the team "aren't set up to play football".

Mourinho quickly hit back at the former Lille man for his work-rate and lack of team spirit.

"When the comments come from a player like Eden it's normal because he's not the kind of player to sacrifice himself for the team," said Mourinho.

However, Chelsea's Player of the Year is now likely to stay at Stamford Bridge for the 2014-15 campaign following his decision to accept the No.10, which had previously been worn by Juan Mata before his transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester United in January.

"I am very pleased to be able to wear the number 10 for Chelsea," Hazard told Chelsea's official website.



"It is my favourite number and is one I am used to wearing for the national team, as well as the one worn by some of my heroes from when I was a kid, like Zinedine Zidane.



"I hope it brings me a lot of luck in the future and I look forward to the fans seeing me in it next season."