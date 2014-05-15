Hazard sets sights on winning Ballon d'Or

The Belgium winger has scored 17 goals in 49 matches for the Stamford Bridge outfit this season and his performances were recognised at the club's awards ceremony on Monday.

But Hazard has his eye on a bigger prize and, despite reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, suggested Chelsea was the best place to achieve his aims.

"'I want to be the best, I hope one day I can win the Ballon d'Or, maybe not now but if I work every day and take pleasure from my game then why not?" he told the club's official website.

"The Champions League and the World Cup are the best competitions in the world," he continued. "For a young player like me it's good to play for a club who can reach the semi-final or the final because that's why I play football, for the big games.

"In the English Premier League you play Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Man United every week and it's very good."

Hazard admitted his disappointment at having missed out on silverware this season and is determined to make up for that in the 2014/15 campaign.

"I came here for trophies, this season was good for me but not collectively because we didn't win anything, and last season we won the Europa League," he added. "Individually it's been good because I was able to play in almost every game, be on the pitch and do what I enjoy doing most, which is to play football.

"This season was an 'almost' season - almost in the Champions League final, almost champions in the Premier League. I hope next season it will better and we can go to the next level."