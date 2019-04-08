Hazard warning as Eberl confirms Thorgan wants to leave Monchengladbach

Reported Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool target Thorgan Hazard has informed Borussia Monchengladbach of his desire to leave the club, sporting director Max Eberl revealed on Monday.

Belgium international Hazard – brother of Chelsea star Eden – has long been linked with a switch to Signal Iduna Park, although the Reds have also been heavily credited with an interest.

Monchengladbach were keen to hold onto the attacker, who has a contract until 2020 and has scored nine goals in 27 Bundesliga matches this season, but Eberl says Hazard made his wishes clear during recent talks.

Despite Hazard deciding that his future lies elsewhere, Eberl insists the club will not accept an offer that does not meet their valuation for the player.

“We made our intentions to extend Thorgan’s contract clear a while back now, but he hasn’t reciprocated that interest,” Eberl told the club’s website.

“He has now told us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract and instead wants to take the next step in his career by leaving the club.

“However, he still has a contract with us until 2020 and there is no release clause.

“Interested parties have to offer us a transfer fee that recognises his worth as an exceptional Bundesliga forward and a regular feature in one of the best national teams in the world.

“If it ends up being the case that Thorgan leaves us, then we will do what we’ve done well in the last few years – we will take the money we make from the transfer and use it to buy more exciting players for our team.”