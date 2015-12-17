Hazard's father rubbishes fake injury rumours

Eden Hazard's father has rubbished suggestions the Chelsea winger faked an injury during Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City on Monday.

The Belgium international limped off at the King Power Stadium with a hip problem, but comments from manager Jose Mourinho after the match suggested he had little idea how injured the player was, saying: "He made the decision to come off, so it must be serious. His first reaction was 'I can't continue', his second reaction was 'I want to try', but after his first step back he said he couldn't."

Hazard's father Thierry, however, has dismissed the notion that the former Lille winger was not truly injured and has denied there is a rift with Mourinho.

"These are stories that are invented when things go bad. Do you really think Eden would feign an injury in such an important match? No, he really hurt his hip," he told Het Nieuwsblad.

"He's still pretty cool underneath. Every footballer has such periods of adversity. Eden will continue to work hard. For Mourinho, yes. They really are stil the same."

When asked how long Hazard could face on the sidelines, he added: "It's difficult to estimate, but let's hope he's playing again soon."

Hazard, who won numerous player of the year honours in Chelsea's title-winning campaign last time out, has struggled for form in 2015-16 and is yet to score this term.

Chelsea sit 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's visit of fellow strugglers Sunderland.