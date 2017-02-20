'He is doing a fantastic job' – Bartomeu backs Luis Enrique

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted Luis Enrique remained the coach the club wanted, although he was unhappy with the loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique is under increasing pressure after Barca were humbled 4-0 by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The coach and his players were jeered on Sunday as a late Lionel Messi penalty salvaged a 2-1 win over Leganes in LaLiga.

Speaking before that victory, Bartomeu offered some support to Luis Enrique, whose team are second in the league.

"We agreed with him a while ago that we would talk in April. Now it is time to focus on the games that are coming up," he told media.

"Luis Enrique is the coach that we want, he is doing a fantastic job, and with the exception of Paris, we are happy with results."

Barca have played two more league games than LaLiga leaders and rivals Real Madrid, who top the table by a point.