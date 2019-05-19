He will be part of City forever – Silva leads tributes to departing Kompany

Manchester City midfielder David Silva insists Vincent Kompany “will be here forever” after the Belgium international announced he is ending his 11-year association with the club.

Kompany helped City to 10 trophies, including this year’s domestic treble, over 360 games since arriving from Hamburg in 2008.

Less than 24 hours after lifting the FA Cup, the 33-year-old announced he had been appointed as player-manager of Belgian side Anderlecht, a club he joined at the age of six.

His City team-mates took to social media to applaud the defender’s achievements at the club, with David Silva leading the way after spending nine years alongside him at City.

The Spain international wrote on Twitter: “He was here the first day I came to the club. He’s been here and he will be here forever. Good luck, captain! #Legend.”

Kompany signed off his City career with a second FA Cup on Saturday, where City thrashed Watford 6-0 to complete the treble.

Striker Sergio Aguero, who moved to the Etihad from Atletico Madrid in 2011, also took to Twitter to thank Kompany for their time together at the club. He said: “We shared 8 years growing in this club. It was my pleasure to share this time together. All the best in this new stage, @VincentKompany.”

Fellow Belgian De Bruyne said it had been a “privilege” to call Kompany a team-mate, while youngster Phil Foden said his skipper had “looked after him from day one”.

De Bruyne wrote on Twitter: “Playing for about 10 years with this man for club and country. And what a privilege it’s been.

“Big player, big personality and big leader. Learned a lot from you. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Foden said: “Looked after me from day one. Led by example, showed everyone what it means to be a leader, wear their heart on the sleeve, and give everything for this club.

“We will miss you Captain.”

Fernandinho admitted it was hard to say goodbye to Kompany, whom he described as “a true legend” who “honoured City’s shirt every minute played”, while fellow centre-back Nicolas Otamendi added: “It’s been a pleasure playing by your side all these years.”

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus both thanked the 33-year-old for his help over the last two seasons at the club, with Kyle Walker saying Kompany has been “amazing” with since he joined City in 2017.

Kompany won four Premier League titles and praise for the centre-back came in from the likes of former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Neville admitted he wished Kompany had played for his club and said his influence on and off the pitch was “huge”.

Lifelong City fan Liam Gallagher wrote: “Thankyou Vincent Kompany for everything good luck see ya soon LG x”.