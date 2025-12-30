Quiz! Can you name every Everton player to go to an international tournament with England since 2000?

In our brand new football quiz, we want you to show off your memory of England squads in the last 25 years.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

2008 aside, England have settled into a habit of qualifying for international tournaments with little fuss since the start of this millennium and that means the list of Three Lions players with World Cup and European Championship experience has grown at quite a rate.

Can you name the 15 Everton players who've been named in the England squad for a major summer tournament since 2000? We're giving you a punchy 5 minutes to prove it.

There are loads of our football quizzes available courtesy of Kwizly including quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world.

First, let's expand our international futbol repertoire with a challenge to sort England's goalscorers and a quiz asking for England's 100 most-capped players since 1966.

We also think you'll enjoy this epic Pep Guardiola quiz looking at his first 1,000 games in management.

Finally, we've taken 20 sponsors off famous shirts. Can you put them back? Remember: you can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.