Quiz! Can you name every Everton player to go to an international tournament with England since 2000?

England have qualified for almost every World Cup and European Championship since the turn of the century but which Toffees did they take on the plane?

Wayne Rooney scores for Everton
Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

In our brand new football quiz, we want you to show off your memory of England squads in the last 25 years.

Can you name the 15 Everton players who've been named in the England squad for a major summer tournament since 2000? We're giving you a punchy 5 minutes to prove it.

