Head coach Mark Kennedy leaves Macclesfield following relegation from League Two

Macclesfield boss Mark Kennedy has left the club following their relegation to the National League.

The Silkmen lost their position in League Two on Tuesday after an independent arbitration panel handed them a six-point deduction for a charge of misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.

As a result Kennedy and his assistant Danny Butterfield have turned down new contracts and leave Moss Rose immediately.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Macclesfield Town can confirm that head coach Mark Kennedy and assistant head coach Danny Butterfield have both decided to reject contract offers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“The club would like to thank both Mark and Danny for their efforts at the Moss Rose and wish them well for the future.”

Former Wolves, Manchester City and Republic of Ireland winger Kennedy had only been in the job since January and looked to have save them from the drop when the League Two season was ended, having been handed an initial two-point deduction.

But the English Football League’s appeal against that punishment was successful, with it increased to six points, meaning Macclesfield were relegated instead of Stevenage.