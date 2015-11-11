Header ban for US kids

Children in the United States will be banned from heading footballs after a campaign announced by US Soccer.

Concussion has become a major talking point in football, particularly after World Cup incidents involving Germany's Christoph Kramer and Uruguay's Alvaro Pereira last year.

US Soccer was facing a lawsuit from parents and players, who accused the governing body of acting "negligently" over thousands of concussions.

The lawsuit was dropped before the campaign by the body was announced.

The rule changes included:

- eliminating heading for children 10 and under

- limiting heading practice for children between 11 and 13

US Soccer said it was strongly urging the recommendations, which came via the organisation's medical committee, be followed.