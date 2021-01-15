‘Headmaster’ David Moyes says West Ham must do better

West Ham may have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season but manager David Moyes’ half-term report reads: “Must do better.”

The Hammers, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are safely in the top 10 and have half an eye on the European places.

Moyes must be hugely satisfied with the way he has turned the troubled club around and got the players performing in his second stint as manager.

But the hard-line Scot said: “Yeah, but I’m not telling them that!

“They are only getting told they have got to do better. I am one of these hard ones, like the headmaster who doesn’t smile. Must do better.”

The Hammers are looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions when they host Burnley on Saturday.

Moyes’ squad looks light in attack after they offloaded record signing Sebastien Haller to Ajax for £20million last week.

The cash should be burning a hole in Moyes’ pocket while the transfer window remains open, but he insisted: “I’m only looking at four wins from the next four games.

“That’s what I’m looking at, nothing to do with any other players at other clubs, nothing to do with anything else. Just winning the next four games in January.

“If I can do that, and make sure I do as well as I can, then nothing else is that important. If something else comes along that can help us win games then we’ll look at it, but the people who are important are the players who are in this building at the moment.

“We want the players improving and doing better than they have done at the moment, that’s the message. If something else comes along we’ll soon let you know.”

Lukasz Fabianski is fit to return in goal against Burnley after a slight thigh problem.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is still out as he recovers from knee surgery.