Hearts move step closer to winning Championship title after point at Dunfermline

Hearts moved a step closer to winning the Scottish Championship title following a goalless draw at Dunfermline.

It was the home side, on the back of three successive defeats, who could easily have taken all three points with Lithuania international Vytas Gaspuitis, on his first start for the club, crashing a header against the crossbar at the start of the second half.

Dunfermline had earlier missed a glorious chance to take the lead in the 19th minute when Scott Banks raced clean through with just Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon to beat but he fired wide.

Gordon then made an excellent save with minutes remaining to keep out Lewis McCann’s header.

Hearts, themselves, had their chances after the break, with Peter Haring poking a shot inches wide before Pars keeper Owain Fon Williams produced a fine stop to deny Liam Boyce.

Substitutes Armand Gnanduillet and Steven Naismith also had chances to break the deadlock late on for the stuttering Jambos, who are now three without a win in the league.