Hearts ‘saddened’ by death of former chairman Chris Robinson

Former Hearts chairman Chris Robinson has died, the club have announced.

The Edinburgh businessman, along with Leslie Deans, bought the Jambos from previous owner Wallace Mercer in 1994 and the pair played a significant part in the modernisation of Tynecastle Stadium.

Robinson was chief executive when Hearts won the Scottish Cup in 1998, ending a 36-year wait for silverware. However, his relationship with supporters deteriorated as the club racked up substantial debt and he controversially claimed they had no option but to sell Tynecastle and look for an alternative ground.

Robinson’s time at the helm officially came to an end in 2005 when he sold Hearts to Vladimir Romanov, who managed to keep the club at their spiritual home.

A short statement from the Edinburgh club on Sunday read: “The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former chairman and chief executive, Chris Robinson. Everyone at Hearts’ thoughts are with Chris’ wife Elizabeth and their family at this time.”