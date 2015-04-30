Hecking applauds 'completely focused' Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking claimed his side were "completely focused" as they thrashed Arminia Bielefeld 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the DFB Pokal final.

Maximilian Arnold scored a brace, while Luiz Gustavo and Ivan Perisic also got on the scoresheet against third-tier Bielefeld, as Wolfsburg advanced to just the second DFB Pokal decider in the club's 69-year history.

Hecking argued his team executed his game plan perfectly, before looking ahead to Wolfsburg's league fixture against Hannover, which could see the Lower Saxony-based club clinch a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"We were completely focused," the 50-year-old coach told Wolfsburg's website.

"The team were exactly there where we needed them to be tonight.

"It is insignificant who we would be facing in the final – it was always bound to be an emotional game. We will be doing everything in our power to take the trophy back to Wolfsburg.

"First and foremost now though is to secure our Champions League qualifying place."

Match-winner Arnold, who bookended Wolfsburg's scoring with strikes in the eighth and 55th minutes, was thrilled with his performance at SchucoArena in Bielefeld.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder opened the scoring in the eighth minute, slotting his shot into the top corner after his late run was picked out by Daniel Caligiuri.

After Gustavo's header in the 31st minute and Perisic's tap-in from another Caligiuri cross five minutes into the second half, Arnold wrapped up victory when he converted on the rebound, after Bielefeld's goalkeeper had saved his initial shot.

"It's amazing that I could help the team with my two goals, but the most important thing is that we have taken our place in the cup final," Arnold said.

"We were highly concentrated right from the outset, got stuck in and were very effective in front of goal."