Hecking: Gent will not be pushovers

Dieter Hecking is unimpressed by suggestions Wolfsburg have an easy route into the Champions League quarter-finals having been drawn against Gent.

Wolfsburg face the Belgian champions in the first leg of their last-16 clash at the Ghelamco Arena on Wednesday.

Gent finished second to Zenit in Group H, beating Lyon and Valencia to progression, and Hecking rubbished claims they will be a walkover for the Bundesliga side.

"The German press seems to think Gent will be pushovers. They obviously haven't done their homework," Hecking said. "I know Belgian football well and they are a strong team.

"We will not underestimate Gent tomorrow and will be highly concentrated in our work in order to create a solid base [for progression].

"I think both teams will play their part in a fantastic Champions League evening. The atmosphere will be great.

"The attention on us is big, but we've worked hard this year and the last to get this Champions League opportunity."

Wolfsburg defender Dante is excited to return to European action and says the team will give their utmost to ensure a place in the next round.

"Champions League games really put warmth in your heart. They are something very special," said the Brazilian.

"We need to be fully focused and give everything. We want to move forward."