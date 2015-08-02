Hecking happy with Wolfsburg discipline after Supercup win

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking praised his side's discipline as they upstaged German champions Bayern Munich to win the DFL-Supercup.

Substitute Nicklas Bendtner was the hero for Wolfsburg, scoring an 89th-minute equaliser to level the match at 1-1 before netting the winning penalty as Hecking's men triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out at Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Hecking, who oversaw the club's first Supercup trophy, was complimentary of Wolfsburg, given the level of their performance at such an early stage of the season.

"For this stage of the season we have seen a very good game. There was a lot of pace to the game. I thought that Bayern started well. We were taken a little by surprise," the 50-year-old said.

"Vieirinha needed some time to adapt to [Douglas] Costa. We could have fallen behind early. After a quarter of an hour we found a way into the game and had the first dangerous chances. About 35 or 40 minutes it was again, the same pace as in the Bundesliga. This must be said.

"The second half: we know if Bayern gets a chance they are dangerous and they had a great situation on the left. Costa with a magnificent cross and Robben with the goal.

"After that it was important that we were disciplined and have not lost our shape. We have of course seen that we have to allow spaces. I think if they come up with a second goal at that stage, then Pep [Guardiola] would sit here having won the cup."