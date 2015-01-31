Hecking predictably proud of Wolfsburg display

Honouring the late Junior Malanda, the former Wolfsburg midfielder who died in a car crash earlier this month, the hosts were in top form at the Volkswagen Arena.

Braces from Bas Dost and Kevin de Bruyne saw Wolfsburg inflict Bayern's first league loss of the season.

Hecking, whose team are second and eight points adrift of Bayern, was understandably delighted following the win.

"Well, after having witnessed this kind of evening, it is difficult for the coach to order his thoughts," he said.

"I think my team can be absolutely proud of what it has achieved today.

"We put in everything they had against a real good Bayern squad. We were feisty, aggressive, we ran all over the pitch and had a lot of shots.

"The guys found the space that they need to succeed. So I really have to congratulate my team, they earned this victory.

"So today, I am a coach who is a bit more proud of our squad than usual."

Hecking said he never doubted his side's ability to deal with 20-year-old Malanda's tragic death.

"I always said that I have huge confidence in our team, that the players are able to handle the difficulty after the sudden death of Junior Malanda," he said.

"And today, in cooperation with our fans, they proved it in an impressive manner."