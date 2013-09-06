Hecking warns Perisic over form

Perisic, a January signing from Borussia Dortmund, has started three of Wolfsburg's four Bundesliga matches this season.

While Hecking's men have made a reasonable start to their campaign, winning two and losing two, Perisic is yet to score and the former Nuremberg boss wants more from the Croatia international.

Speaking to Kicker, Hecking said he was "neither totally satisfied nor dissatisfied" with Perisic's performances, adding: "Ivan can do more."

Perisic is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in his three Bundesliga outings and refused to shake Hecking's hand after his withdrawal from Wolfsburg's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin last Saturday.

Hecking has been keen to play down the incident, but warned that he wants to see more from Perisic offensively.

Asked about Perisic's refusal of a handshake, Hecking said: "(It was) not so bad, that was made out of emotion.

"Against the ball he works the way we imagine it, but he must purposeful (going) forward and be prolific."